Another $32mn Cash Aid Package Delivered To Kabul

Another $32mn Cash Aid Package Delivered To Kabul
11 Apr, 2022
Da Afghanistan Bank, Afghanistan’s central bank, announced that a series of $32mn humanitarian cash aid package was delivered to Kabul.

The central bank wrote on its Twitter page that this was the 22nd round of cash aid package that arrived in Kabul and would be deposited to the Afghanistan International Bank (AIB).

According to the bank’s newsletter, Da Afghanistan bank appreciates the assistance of world community and had asked the community to expand their assistance to the banking sector. Provision of humanitarian assistance through banking sector could ease the process of aid distribution and would create transparency.
