Another $32mn Cash Aid Package Delivered To Kabul

Da Afghanistan Bank, Afghanistan’s central bank, announced that a series of $32mn humanitarian cash aid package was delivered to Kabul.
The central bank wrote on its Twitter page that this was the 22nd round of cash aid package that arrived in Kabul and would be deposited to the Afghanistan International Bank (AIB).
According to the bank’s newsletter, Da Afghanistan bank appreciates the assistance of world community and had asked the community to expand their assistance to the banking sector. Provision of humanitarian assistance through banking sector could ease the process of aid distribution and would create transparency.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Russia to Rejoin Hands with Afghan Government
Russian ambassador to Kabul, Andrey Ayestisyan, expressed his country is willing to play in the economic sector and rejoin hands
Food prices edge up in Kabul
(Pajhwok Afghan News Weekly Price Report) The prices of flour, rice and sugar surge during the outgoing week in Kabul,
Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat opens customers service in Baghlan Province
Afghanistan’s electricity company, Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), has inaugurated a customer service center (Ghuri Breshna Center)in northern Baghlan province