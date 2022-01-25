Another Batch of $32million in Humanitarian Aid Arrives in Kabul
Da Afghanistan Bank, Afghanistan’s Central Bank, announced that another $32 million in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan reached Kabul.
Da Afghanistan Bank said in its newsletter that today this amount of money was delivered to the International Bank of Afghanistan (AIB).
The bank has not specified which country has donated the aid money.
On Sunday, $ 32 million in humanitarian aid arrived in Kabul and was handed over to the International Bank of Afghanistan.
Wadsam
Wadsam
