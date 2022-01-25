English | دری
Another Batch of $32million in Humanitarian Aid Arrives in Kabul

in Afghan Business

25 Jan, 2022
Da Afghanistan Bank, Afghanistan’s Central Bank, announced that another $32 million in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan reached Kabul.

Da Afghanistan Bank said in its newsletter that today this amount of money was delivered to the International cost of propecia Bank of Afghanistan (AIB).

The bank has not specified which country has price cialis donated the aid money.

On Sunday, $ 32 million in humanitarian aid arrived in Kabul and was handed over to the International Bank of Afghanistan.
