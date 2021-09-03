Ariana Airlines Resume Their Domestic Flights

in Afghan Business

Ariana Airlines' domestic flights resumed today (September 3rd), the Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority says.

A joint statement from the Civil Aviation Authority and Ariana said that the first flight was scheduled for today, Friday, from Kabul to Mazar-e-Sharif at 3 p.m.

Kabul Airport was closed to civilian and commercial flights after the Taliban entered, and only foreign countries evacuated Afghan citizens and their colleagues by military aircraft.

A Qatari-Turkish technical team is working with the Taliban to bring Kabul International Airport back to normal, as most parts of the airport have been damaged and equipment destroyed since the withdrawal of US troops.