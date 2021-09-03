Breaking News
Kabul’s Major Currency Exchange Center Resumes Activities
...
Ariana Airlines Resume Their Domestic Flights
...
Imports Through Hairatan Port Resume
...
Ehtesab App Helps Kabul Residents Avoid Danger
...
World Bank Halts Financial Support to Afghanistan
...
Trade in Herat Province has Returned to Normal
...
Ariana Airlines Resume Their Domestic Flights
Ariana Airlines’ domestic flights resumed today (September 3rd), the Afghanistan Civil Aviation https://blog.olcsobbat.hu/viagra-generic-australia/ Authority says.
A joint statement from the Civil Aviation Authority and Ariana said that the first flight was scheduled for today, Friday, from Kabul to Mazar-e-Sharif at 3 p.m.
Kabul Airport was closed to civilian and commercial flights after the Taliban entered, and only foreign countries evacuated Afghan citizens and their colleagues by viagra 100 mg cheap military aircraft.
A Qatari-Turkish technical team is working with the Taliban to bring Kabul International Airport back to normal, as most parts of the airport have been damaged and equipment destroyed viagra pfizer since the withdrawal of US troops.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Afghanistan’s first ever online health store launched
786 Pharmacies, Afghanistan’s first pharmacy chain, has launched the nation’s first online health store. With a choice of over 200
Chakdam Nahrab Project in Takhar Province Completed & Put into Operation
The National Water Management Authority of Afghanistan announced the completion of the Chakdam Nahrab project in Farkhar district of Takhar
Minister Rahim vows to repair ancient sites in Kandahar
Visiting the southern city of Kandahar, Information and Culture Minister Makhdom Rahim vowed to repair damaged monuments. The minister, accompanied