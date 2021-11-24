Australia to Set Up a Cannabis Processing Center in Afghanistan
The Counter-Narcotics Department of the Ministry of Interior of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan announced that the Australian pharmaceutical company “Cpharm” wants to invest $ 430 million in the cannabis production sector in Afghanistan.
Interior Ministry spokesman Saeed Khosti wrote on his Twitter page that the ministry had agreed to set up a hashish processing plant by an Australian pharmaceutical company in Afghanistan.
Khosty said that the company, which produces medicinal cannabis cream, would be given access to thousands of acres of Afghan cannabis crops.
A spokesman for the Ministry of Interior noted that all stages of the contract for the construction of the hash processing plant with the company have been finalized and the project will officially begin in the coming days.
According to Khosti, 20 acres of land in Afghanistan are currently under cannabis cultivation, and Cpharm needs 30 acres of land for cannabis cultivation.
