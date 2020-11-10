Breaking News
CoST Afghanistan Reports On Challenges in Implementing 16 National Infrastructure Projects
...
Japan Contributes $9mn to Support UNICEF Efforts in Afghanistan
...
Badakhshan’s Walnut Production Down 50% Due to Climate Change
...
Afghan Finance Ministry Collects Over 7bn AFN in Revenue in Two Weeks
...
A Road Project in Takhar Benefits 36,000 People
...
Entrepreneur of the Month: Nafas Gul Jami
...
Badakhshan’s Walnut Production Down 50% Due to Climate Change
Agriculture officials in Badakhshan have reported a 50% reduction in walnut production in the province due to climate change.
“Walnut production in Badakhshan is 50% lower than previous years due to climate change and untimely cold weather,” said Kaikawos Taksari, head of media relations for Badakhshan Agriculture department.
Badakhshan’s walnut yield stands at 3,385 tons, while in previous years the amount would reach to 7,000 tons.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Installation of standard systems enhances investment in Afghanistan
According to Afghanistan’s Investment Support Agency (AISA), Afghanistan witnessed an investment amount of USD 300mn in the first quarter of
5% Of Government Contracts Allocated For Afghan Women
President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani announced that a minimum quota of 5% is reserved for Afghan women entrepreneurs in government contracts
Afghan Lower House to vote on Anti-Money Laundering Law next week
The Afghan Lower House committees will vote on the Anti-Money Laundering and Financing Terrorism Prevention Laws next Wednesday. After approval