English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Badakhshan’s Walnut Production Down 50% Due to Climate Change

in Afghan Business

Badakhshan’s Walnut Production Down 50% Due to Climate Change
10 Nov, 2020 by
Print this article Font size -16+

Agriculture officials in Badakhshan have reported a 50% reduction in walnut production in the province due to climate change.

“Walnut production in Badakhshan is 50% lower than previous years due to climate change and untimely cold weather,” said Kaikawos Taksari, head of media relations for Badakhshan Agriculture department.

Badakhshan’s walnut yield stands at 3,385 tons, while in previous years the amount would reach to 7,000 tons.

Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan agricultureafghanistan walnuts

Related Articles

Afghan Business 8 years ago Installation of standard systems enhances investment in Afghanistan

Installation of standard systems enhances investment in Afghanistan

According to Afghanistan’s Investment Support Agency (AISA), Afghanistan witnessed an investment amount of USD 300mn in the first quarter of

Afghan Business 1 year ago 5% Of Government Contracts Allocated For Afghan Women

5% Of Government Contracts Allocated For Afghan Women

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani announced that a minimum quota of 5% is reserved for Afghan women entrepreneurs in government contracts

Afghan Business 6 years ago Afghan Lower House to vote on Anti-Money Laundering Law next week

Afghan Lower House to vote on Anti-Money Laundering Law next week

The Afghan Lower House committees will vote on the Anti-Money Laundering and Financing Terrorism Prevention Laws next Wednesday. After approval

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading