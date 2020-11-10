Badakhshan’s Walnut Production Down 50% Due to Climate Change

in Afghan Business

Agriculture officials in Badakhshan have reported a 50% reduction in walnut production in the province due to climate change.

“Walnut production in Badakhshan is 50% lower than previous years due to climate change and untimely cold weather,” said Kaikawos Taksari, head of media relations for Badakhshan Agriculture department.

Badakhshan’s walnut yield stands at 3,385 tons, while in previous years the amount would reach to 7,000 tons.