Badghis’s Pistachio Production To Double This Year

in Afghan Business

The Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock department in Badghis province are expecting pistachio production to reach to 36,456 tons this year, which is double the amount of last year’s production.

Last year, pistachio production was affected by drought; however, this year the province has had ample of amount of rain and snow.

According to the officials, 160 hectares of pistachio were rehabilitated in Badghis province last year and 120 hectares of pistachio forests will be rehabilitated.

There are about 30,000 hectares of natural pistachio forests in Badghis provinces, and in the recent years the government has helped built pistachio orchards in over 2,500 hectares of lands.