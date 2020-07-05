English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Badghis’s Pistachio Production To Double This Year

in Afghan Business

Badghis’s Pistachio Production To Double This Year
05 Jul, 2020 by
Print this article Font size -16+

The Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock department in Badghis province are expecting pistachio production to reach to 36,456 tons this year, which is double the amount of last year’s production.

Last year, pistachio production was affected by drought; however, this year the province has had ample of amount of rain and snow.

According to the officials, 160 hectares of pistachio were rehabilitated in Badghis province last year and 120 hectares of pistachio forests will be rehabilitated.

There are about 30,000 hectares of natural pistachio forests in Badghis provinces, and in the recent years the government has helped built pistachio orchards in over 2,500 hectares of lands.

Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan pistachioAfghanistan pistachio production

Related Articles

Afghan Business 7 years ago Price of gold, flour and fuel go up in Kabul

Price of gold, flour and fuel go up in Kabul

Pajhwok Afghan News Weekly Price Report-Prices of flour, rice, fuel and gold edged up during the outgoing week in Kabul,

Afghan Business 5 years ago Afghanistan’s 3rd Social Media Summit kicks off in Kabul

Afghanistan’s 3rd Social Media Summit kicks off in Kabul

The Afghan Social Media Summit 2015 (ASMS2015), which is the third summit on social media, is being held in Kabul’s

Afghan Business 2 years ago Second Annual Launch of “Passage to Prosperity: India-Afghanistan Trade and Investment Show

Second Annual Launch of “Passage to Prosperity: India-Afghanistan Trade and Investment Show

U.S. Ambassador John R. Bass today launched the second annual “Passage to Prosperity:  India-Afghanistan Trade and Investment Show,” scheduled to

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading