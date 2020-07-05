Breaking News
Badghis’s Pistachio Production To Double This Year
...
Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, & Azerbaijan To Form a Joint Committee To Expand Trade
...
Afghanistan’s Exports to Europe Via Air Corridors Have Resumed
...
Afghanistan’s Anti-corruption Reforms Slowed in 2019
...
Afghanistan & Pakistan to Open Key Trade Route Starting June 22
...
New Flood Protection Wall & Irrigation Channel Benefits Almost 20,000 Takhar Citizens
...
Badghis’s Pistachio Production To Double This Year
The Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock department in Badghis province are expecting pistachio production to reach to 36,456 tons this year, which is double the amount of last year’s production.
Last year, pistachio production was affected by drought; however, this year the province has had ample of amount of rain and snow.
According to the officials, 160 hectares of pistachio were rehabilitated in Badghis province last year and 120 hectares of pistachio forests will be rehabilitated.
There are about 30,000 hectares of natural pistachio forests in Badghis provinces, and in the recent years the government has helped built pistachio orchards in over 2,500 hectares of lands.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Price of gold, flour and fuel go up in Kabul
Pajhwok Afghan News Weekly Price Report-Prices of flour, rice, fuel and gold edged up during the outgoing week in Kabul,
Afghanistan’s 3rd Social Media Summit kicks off in Kabul
The Afghan Social Media Summit 2015 (ASMS2015), which is the third summit on social media, is being held in Kabul’s
Second Annual Launch of “Passage to Prosperity: India-Afghanistan Trade and Investment Show
U.S. Ambassador John R. Bass today launched the second annual “Passage to Prosperity: India-Afghanistan Trade and Investment Show,” scheduled to