Bakhtar Aviation Company Relaunches Operations With Domestic Flights
Afghan Transit Trade Starts at Gwadar Port
15% Hike In Kandahar’s Raisin Production
Afghan Government Receives Over $11mn In Revenues from ATRA
Marble Production Up By 57% in Maidan Wardak Province
Iran Assures Recent Tensions with US Will Not Affect Chabahar Port Project
Bakhtar Aviation Company Relaunches Operations With Domestic Flights
Bakhtar aviation company, owned by Ariana Airlines, has relaunched its operations after receiving two small airplanes from the government.
The two airplanes—Dash-8 Q300 with a capacity of 30-40 passengers–were given to President Ghani by Chinese government.
According to Tolo News, Bakhtar will be transporting 230,000 employees of Defense Ministry in the upcoming year.
The aviation company will receive USD 20mn in advance from the National Procurement Authority (NPA) for transport of Afghan forces. The funds will allow Bakhtar to procure two new aircraft.
With the relaunch of Bakhtar aviation company, Afghan citizens will have more options for domestic flights and will be able to travel to provinces that are not easily connected by road.
