Breaking News
Bamyan To Produce 52 Tons of Honey This Year
...
Saffron Cultivated Lands Up By 10% in Afghanistan
...
Herat Agricultural Products Exhibition Inaugurated
...
Afghan Made Vehicles Exhibited in Presidential Palace
...
Afghanistan & Uzbekistan Agree To Sign 10-Year Electricity Transmission Contract
...
An Agreement Signed For Reconstruction of Bala Hissar in Kabul
...
Bamyan To Produce 52 Tons of Honey This Year
The Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL) said honey production is on the rise in Bamyan province and will likely reach 52 tons this year.
“We have promoted beekeeping industry for the past 6 years, and now there are eight honey processing and production centers in the province,” said a statement from MAIL quotes Abdulwahab Muhammadi, Head of Bamyan Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock department.
According to the statement, Bamyan produces four different types of honey.
Earlier this year, the Agriculture Ministry reported that the country had the capacity of producing up to 11,000 tons of honey annually.
More than 214,000 bee boxes are currently put out for collecting honey in 32 out of the country’s 34 provinces, according to the ministry officials.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
No crisis after 2014- Afghan Second Vice President Mohammad Karim Khalili
Afghan Second Vice President Mohammad Karim Khalili said Afghanistan is ready for the withdrawal of foreign troops and to take
Yet another report on Afghanistan’s corruption unveiled
A report by the Afghan Independent Media Consortium (AIMC) and 8am Newspaper has revealed extensive corruption and misuse of power
Kyrgyzstan, Afghanistan sign bilateral documents in Kabul
In a bid to strengthen relations between the two nations, Afghanistan and Kyrgyzstan signed several bilateral pacts on Sunday. The