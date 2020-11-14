Breaking News
Bamyan’s 2nd Airport To Be Established Soon
The Afghan Civil Aviation Authority (ACAA) has started the survey work in Dasht-e-Shibarto area of Bamyan where the province’s second airport will be built.
The project will help facilitate domestic flights and improve the tourism sector.
Bamiyan is one of the main tourist attractions in Afghanistan, largely due to the giant destroyed Buddha statues. It’s also one of the most picturesque regions in the country.
Among its top attractions is Band-e-Amir, the country’s first national park, created in 2009.
Bamiyan is also trying to position itself as a destination for winter sports through the Afghan Ski Challenge. The race in February 2015 included 30 participants from Afghanistan and 20 international competitors from the US, Australia, Norway, Slowenia, Finland, New Zealand, France and the UK.
Wadsam
