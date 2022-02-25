English | دری
Banning Women From Work Reduces Afghanistan’s GDP By 5%

in Afghan Business

The US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) wrote in its latest report that banning women from working in Afghanistan would reduce Afghanistan’s GDP by 5 percent and cost the Afghan economy $1 billion.

The agency wrote on its Twitter page that women, before the Taliban took over, made up more than 20 percent of Afghanistan’s workforce, including teachers, health professionals, journalists, TV and radio presenters, judges, prosecutors and defense attorneys.

SIGAR had previously said, citing a report by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), that Afghanistan’s economy had contracted sharply last year.

According to SIGAR, the United Nations Development Program and the International Monetary Fund estimated the decline in Afghanistan’s GDP last year at 20 to 30 percent.
