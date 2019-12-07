English | دری
Bayat Power Launches Afghanistan’s First New Gas Power Plant in 40 Years

Bayat Power has launched Afghanistan’s first new gas power based production plant in more than 40 years and the region’s most technologically advanced gas fired electric power plant. 

Built and led by Afghans, Bayat Power-1 will generate up to 41 megawatts of power for Afghan homes and businesses in the Phase 1 of the project. 

Upon completion of  all three phases of Bayat Power-1, the plant will generate more than 200 megawatts of electricity to meet the electricity needs of millions of Afghan residents and businesses.

“Bayat Power 1 is meant to pioneer a new industry and serve the first step in the redevelopment of an Afghan energy sector that will be operated by Afghans, expanded by Afghans and dedicated to accelerating Afghanistan’s economic development,” said Dr. Ehsan Bayat, the Founder of Bayat Power and the Chairman of the Bayat Group.

The power plant is located in Sherberghan, Afghanistan and it’s powered by the brand new Siemens SGT-A45 ‘Fast Power’ turbine — the world’s most advanced mobile gas to energy power solution. 
