Breaking News
Bayat Power Launches Afghanistan’s First New Gas Power Plant in 40 Years
...
Afghanistan to Require $6bn-$8bn a Year in Grants Following Peace Negotiations
...
Japan Contributes $7mn to Support Children & Mother’s Health in Afghanistan
...
2019 Survey of the Afghan People Reveals Citizens Support Peace Talks with Taliban
...
Afghanistan To Export $2.2bn Worth of Pine Nuts To China
...
Nomad Sedentarisation One of the Growing Sources of Conflict in Afghanistan: AREU Study Finds
...
Bayat Power Launches Afghanistan’s First New Gas Power Plant in 40 Years
Bayat Power has launched Afghanistan’s first new gas power based production plant in more than 40 years and the region’s most technologically advanced gas fired electric power plant.
Built and led by Afghans, Bayat Power-1 will generate up to 41 megawatts of power for Afghan homes and businesses in the Phase 1 of the project.
Upon completion of all three phases of Bayat Power-1, the plant will generate more than 200 megawatts of electricity to meet the electricity needs of millions of Afghan residents and businesses.
“Bayat Power 1 is meant to pioneer a new industry and serve the first step in the redevelopment of an Afghan energy sector that will be operated by Afghans, expanded by Afghans and dedicated to accelerating Afghanistan’s economic development,” said Dr. Ehsan Bayat, the Founder of Bayat Power and the Chairman of the Bayat Group.
The power plant is located in Sherberghan, Afghanistan and it’s powered by the brand new Siemens SGT-A45 ‘Fast Power’ turbine — the world’s most advanced mobile gas to energy power solution.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Afghan Finance Minister hails NPC as success for fighting corruption
Afghan Finance Minister Eklil Hakimi announced on Saturday that the National Procurement Commission (NPC) had scrutinized 900 contracts in one
Pakistan’s cement exports to Afghanistan plunge
According to All Pakistan Cement Manufacturing Association (APCMA), exports of cement from Pakistan to Afghanistan have fallen year-on-year during the
Afghanistan Signs Contracts Worth $12mn At GulfFood Expo
Exporters of high-value Afghan food products are showcasing their goods for international buyers this week at the Gulfood Exhibition, the