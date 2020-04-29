Breaking News
Burj Khalifa Lights Up With Birthday Message for Shahrukh Khan
...
Concerns Over FaceApp’s Privacy Breach
...
Reviving Afghan Film Industry Despite Ongoing Conflict
...
Bollywood To Remake Hollywood’s All-Time Hit Forest Gump
...
Aryana Sayed Nominated for 2018 Atlantic Council Freedom Award
...
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone tie the knot
...
Bollywood Mourns The Demise of Its Finest Actor, Irfan Khan
India’s versatile actor, Irfan Khan, who was also well-known for his roles in Hollywood, passed away at the age of 53 from colon infection.
The actor battled a high grade neurocendocrine tumor in 2018 and announced his recovery in 2019.
He spent his final hours “surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about,” a statement released by his family said.
The actor’s mother died four days ago on April 25.
He is survived by his wife, TV producer Sutapa Sikdar, and sons Babil and Ayan.
According to Roya Film House, Afghanistan’s film production company, Khan was supposed to be a part of the 5th “Herat International Women’s Film Festival” for the film “The Song of Scorpions”, but he couldn’t visit Kabul due to his health condition.
Khan’s last movie is ‘English Medium’, where he stars against Kareena Kapoor Khan.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Japan to shoulder Afghanistan’s air traffic control cost
The Afghan government called on Japan to provide USD 25mn to bear the cost of air traffic control operations for
Arms market shrinks as a result of economic crisis
According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), sales of the 100 biggest arms dealers declined by 5%–the first
President Ghani highlights importance of Afghanistan for the region
President Ashraf Ghani who is on a two-day official visit in Tehran, Iran called for mutual cooperation to overcome the