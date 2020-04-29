English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Bollywood Mourns The Demise of Its Finest Actor, Irfan Khan

in Afghan Business

Bollywood Mourns The Demise of Its Finest Actor, Irfan Khan
29 Apr, 2020 by
Print this article Font size -16+

India’s versatile actor, Irfan Khan, who was also well-known for his roles in Hollywood, passed away at the age of 53 from colon infection.

The actor battled a high grade neurocendocrine tumor in 2018 and announced his recovery in 2019.

He spent his final hours “surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about,” a statement released by his family said.

The actor’s mother died four days ago on April 25.

He is survived by his wife, TV producer Sutapa Sikdar, and sons Babil and Ayan.

According to Roya Film House, Afghanistan’s film production company, Khan was supposed to be a part of the 5th “Herat International Women’s Film Festival” for the film “The Song of Scorpions”, but he couldn’t visit Kabul due to his health condition.

Khan’s last movie is ‘English Medium’, where he stars against Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
BollywoodIrfan Khan

Related Articles

Afghan Business 5 years ago Japan to shoulder Afghanistan’s air traffic control cost

Japan to shoulder Afghanistan’s air traffic control cost

The Afghan government called on Japan to provide USD 25mn to bear the cost of air traffic control operations for

Afghan Business 7 years ago Arms market shrinks as a result of economic crisis

Arms market shrinks as a result of economic crisis

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), sales of the 100 biggest arms dealers declined by 5%–the first

Afghan Business 5 years ago President Ghani highlights importance of Afghanistan for the region

President Ghani highlights importance of Afghanistan for the region

President Ashraf Ghani who is on a two-day official visit in Tehran, Iran called for mutual cooperation to overcome the

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading