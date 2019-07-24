English | دری
Buber–Afghanistan’s Ride-Hailing Service
24 Jul, 2019 by
BBR, which is pronounced ‘Buber,’ is Afghanistan’s first ride-hailing service. It enables users to call for cars to pick them up which is much safer than calling a traditional taxi.

BBR has integrated AI in the app, which matches ride-hailers with the cheapest drivers and drivers with the most expensive ride-hailers. As most roads of Afghanistan are not known in Google Maps, the BBR team is hard at work at informing Google names of the correct roads.

BBR currently has over 500 cars registered throughout Kabul, Afghanistan.

This service is designed and developed by by the Afghan Holding Group, a private company providing inter-related professional business services including taxation, accounting, training and strategic management consulting, monitoring and evaluation, and research.  

The first online taxi service called UBER was established in California in 2009. It currently has operations in more than 670 cities in about 70 countries worldwide.

