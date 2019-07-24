Breaking News
Buber–Afghanistan’s Ride-Hailing Service
...
Afghanistan Can Now Say Goodbye to Paper Money with HesabPay
...
Afghanistan Exports Medical Products to Somalia
...
Afghanistan’s Economy Grew By 2% in 2018: World Bank Report
...
Afghanistan Discusses Net Metering Concept in Dubai
...
Afghanistan’s Investment in Azerbaijan Amounts to $1.5mn
...
Buber–Afghanistan’s Ride-Hailing Service
BBR, which is pronounced ‘Buber,’ is Afghanistan’s first ride-hailing service. It enables users to call for cars to pick them up which is much safer than calling a traditional taxi.
BBR has integrated AI in the app, which matches ride-hailers with the cheapest drivers and drivers with the most expensive ride-hailers. As most roads of Afghanistan are not known in Google Maps, the BBR team is hard at work at informing Google names of the correct roads.
BBR currently has over 500 cars registered throughout Kabul, Afghanistan.
This service is designed and developed by by the Afghan Holding Group, a private company providing inter-related professional business services including taxation, accounting, training and strategic management consulting, monitoring and evaluation, and research.
The first online taxi service called UBER was established in California in 2009. It currently has operations in more than 670 cities in about 70 countries worldwide.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Agriculture Ministry promises agro projects for Helmand province
Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock Minister Asadullah Zamir announced on Thursday that agriculture projects worth 500mn Afghanis would be launched in
Afghan imports decline at Hairatan Harbor while exports go up
According to Hairatan Harbor officials, imports have decreased by 46% as at March of this year compared to last year,
Underground market established in Balkh
An underground market in Balkh’s capital city, Mazar-e-Sharif, was inaugurated Wednesday by the city’s municipal. Mohammad Muqeem said the market