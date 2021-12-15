Cargo of Fuel Arrives Through Sher Khan Port For The First Time In 10 Years
Local officials in Kunduz province say that for the first time in ten years fuel imports have begun through the port of Sher Khan from Kyrgyzstan.
Matin Yusufzai, head of the Kunduz Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that after several years, fuel imports through the port began.
Yusufzai added that the import of fuel through this port, in addition to reducing the price of fuel in the country, will also increase the revenues of this port.
On the other hand, oil sellers in Kunduz say that in the past, gas and oil used to enter the province from Hairatan. “This was one of our biggest challenges, as the import would go through several provinces.”
