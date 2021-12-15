English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Cargo of Fuel Arrives Through Sher Khan Port For The First Time In 10 Years

in Afghan Business

Cargo of Fuel Arrives Through Sher Khan Port For The First Time In 10 Years
15 Dec, 2021 by
Print this article Font size -16+

Local officials in Kunduz province say that for the first time in ten years fuel imports have begun through the port of Sher Khan from Kyrgyzstan.

Matin Yusufzai, head of the Kunduz Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that after several years, fuel imports through the port began.

Yusufzai added that the import of fuel through this port, in addition to reducing the price of fuel in the country, will also increase the revenues of this port.

On the other hand, oil sellers in Kunduz say that in the past, gas and oil used to enter the province from Hairatan. “This was one of our biggest challenges, as the import would go through several provinces.”
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan fuelAfghanistan Sher Khan Port

Related Articles

Afghan Business 5 years ago NPC approves 5 contracts including CASA-1000

NPC approves 5 contracts including CASA-1000

The National Procurement Authority (NPA) approved five contracts worth 1.6bn Afghanis including the CASA-1000 project during its 100th meeting session

Afghan Business 5 months ago Afghanistan’s Exports to China Increase to More Than $24 million

Afghanistan’s Exports to China Increase to More Than $24 million

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry says that Afghanistan’s exports to China increased to $24.93 million in the first quarter

Afghan Business 10 years ago Mahmood Karzai blames banking crisis on govt inefficiency

Mahmood Karzai blames banking crisis on govt inefficiency

Eminent trader and President Hamid Karzai’s brother, Mahmood Karzai, on Thursday said he had long returned his loan to Kabul

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading
cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china