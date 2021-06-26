Breaking News
Entrepreneur of the Month: Bakhtawar Mahdawi
...
Chakdam Nahrab Project in Takhar Province Completed & Put into Operation
...
Production of Vegetable Oil to Begin Soon in Helmand Bost Enterprise
...
An Oxygen Production Machine Activated in Sheikh Zahed University of Khost
...
First Fish Farm Established in Bamyan
...
Afghan-Czech Business & Investment Forum Kicks Off in Prague
...
Chakdam Nahrab Project in Takhar Province Completed & Put into Operation
The National Water Management Authority of Afghanistan announced the completion of the Chakdam Nahrab project in Farkhar district of Takhar province.
The National Water Regulatory Authority said that Chakdam Nahrab has a storage capacity of 17,000 cubic meters of water. With the implementation of the project, 400 hectares of land will be irrigated.
The agency added that the purpose of building this dam is to manage surface water, increase agricultural land, strengthen groundwater and reduce the risks of monsoon floods.
It is worth mentioning that more than a thousand families in Farkhar district of Takhar province will benefit directly from this project.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Import of second-hand goods weakens Afghanistan’s manufacturing industry
The Afghan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI) urged the government to check on the import of sub-standard goods that
Médicins Sans Frontières reports on the health sector in Afghanistan
Médicins Sans Frontières (MSF) or ” Doctors Without Borders”, an international health non-governmental organization, in its recent report has reflected
Act now for a brighter future for the Afghan people
World Bank Blog Post By Hartwig Schafer In 2001, only one million Afghan children attended school–none of them girls. Today,