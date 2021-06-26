English | دری
Chakdam Nahrab Project in Takhar Province Completed & Put into Operation

in Afghan Business

Chakdam Nahrab Project in Takhar Province Completed & Put into Operation
26 Jun, 2021
The National Water Management Authority of Afghanistan announced the completion of the Chakdam Nahrab project in Farkhar district of Takhar province.

The National Water Regulatory Authority said that Chakdam Nahrab has a storage capacity of 17,000 cubic meters of water. With the implementation of the project, 400 hectares of land will be irrigated.

The agency added that the purpose of building this dam is to manage surface water, increase agricultural land, strengthen groundwater and reduce the risks of monsoon floods.

It is worth mentioning that more than a thousand families in Farkhar district of Takhar province will benefit directly from this project.
