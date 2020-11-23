Challenges Facing Afghan Entrepreneurs

in Afghan Business

The week of November 16-22 marked the Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) in Kabul.

GEW is a celebration of innovators who dream big and launch startups that bring ideas to life. Each November, GEW reaches millions of people of all ages and backgrounds through local, national and global events and activities.

Insecurity, high taxes, high rents and lack of access to loans were cited as major impediments to investment in Afghanistan during the GEW ceremony on Sunday, Nov 22.

Addressing the ceremony, Commerce and Industry Minister Nisar Ahmad Ghoryani acknowledged problems of the private sector and called on the government to support the business community, who are actively contributing to the economy despite the challenges.

He promised to pay special attention to simplification of licensing, their extension, payment of taxes and other services. He also promised better facilities to businesses who have moved their capitals aborad to return to Afghanistan.

Representatives from Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI) and Women Chamber of Commerce and Industries who attended the ceremony urged the government to address these issues.

“This country would not be rebuilt by foreigners, we should join hands and create jobs. If we receive support, we do not fear rockets and explosions,” Pajhwok Afghan News Quotes Sakhi Ahmad Paiman, head of Paiman Group and a member of ACCI.

Meanwhile, Deputy Head of Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Parwarish Oryakhel said the number of women entrepreneurs has increased from 1,400 last year to 2,500 this year.

She added that women in the past were mostly involved in the handicrafts business, but now they have entered other sectors like health and education.

The first ever GEW event in Afghanistan was held in 2011.