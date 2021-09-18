Breaking News
Afghan Banks Running Low on Dollar Reserves
China Asks Members of Shanghai Cooperation Organization to Help Afghanistan
$12mn Cash Seized from Previous Government Officials Submitted to Afghanistan’s Central Bank
US Announces Additional $64 MILLION in Humanitarian Assistance for Afghanistan
UN Appeals for $606 in Aid for Afghanistan
China Provides $31mn Worth of Grain, Winter Supplies, & Medicines to Afghanistan
China has called on members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to help Afghanistan move smoothly through the transition phase.
Chinese President Xi Jinping told the SCO summit that its members should help Afghanistan build an inclusive political structure.
Meanwhile, Uzbek President Shaukat Mirziyoyev also called for the release of Afghanistan’s $ 10 billion reserves.
The Uzbek president called on the leaders of the organization to talk to the Taliban in an effort to curb extremism; According to him, the release of Afghan funds will help achieve these goals.
The meeting of the leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization was held today, Friday, in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, without the presence of the representative of Afghanistan.
