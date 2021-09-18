China Asks Members of Shanghai Cooperation Organization to Help Afghanistan

in Afghan Business

China has called on members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to help Afghanistan move smoothly through the transition phase.

Chinese President Xi Jinping told the SCO summit that its members should help Afghanistan build an inclusive political structure.

Meanwhile, Uzbek President Shaukat Mirziyoyev also called for the release of Afghanistan’s $ 10 billion reserves.

The Uzbek president called on the leaders of the organization to talk to the Taliban in an effort to curb extremism; According to him, the release of Afghan funds will help achieve these goals.

The meeting of the leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization was held today, Friday, in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, without the presence of the representative of Afghanistan.