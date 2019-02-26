English | دری
China Becomes Russia’s Biggest Trade Partner

26 Feb, 2019
China became the biggest business partner of Russia with 24.5 percent increase in business transactions.

Trade turnover between the two neighbors reached USD 108.3 billion in 2018

Before China, European countries like Germany, Netherlands, Belarus and Italy were the biggest business partners of Russia.

According to the Russian Ministry of Economic Development, Russia’s total trade turnover has reached to $688 billion, indicating a 17.5 percent increase, as of the end of 2018.

Russia’s top five key trading partners of 2018 are:

  1. China (Trade turnover $108.3bn)
  2. Germany (Trade turnover $30bn)
  3. Netherlands ($47.2bn)
  4. Belarus ($34bn)
  5. Italy ($27bn)
Muhebullah Ibrahimkhail

