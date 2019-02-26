Breaking News
Saudi Arabia To Cut Its Oil Exports By 10% Following Price Slide
Nigeria Likely to Lose $6bn From Fraud Oil Deal
Trump Declares List of 10% Tariffs on $200bn in Chinese Goods
SAARC Development Fund Plans Tapping Financial Markets
India Inaugurates Major Hydropower Dam Despite Objections from Pakistan
WhatsApp co-founder to quit over clash with Facebook
China Becomes Russia’s Biggest Trade Partner
China became the biggest business partner of Russia with 24.5 percent increase in business transactions.
Trade turnover between the two
neighbors reached USD 108.3 billion in 2018
Before China, European countries like Germany, Netherlands, Belarus and Italy were the biggest business partners of Russia.
According to the Russian Ministry of Economic Development, Russia’s total trade turnover has reached to $688 billion, indicating a 17.5 percent increase, as of the end of 2018.
Russia’s top five key trading partners of 2018 are:
- China (Trade turnover $108.3bn)
- Germany (Trade turnover $30bn)
- Netherlands ($47.2bn)
- Belarus ($34bn)
- Italy ($27bn)
Muhebullah Ibrahimkhail
