China Becomes Russia’s Biggest Trade Partner

China became the biggest business partner of Russia with 24.5 percent increase in business transactions.

Trade turnover between the two neighbors reached USD 108.3 billion in 2018



Before China, European countries like Germany, Netherlands, Belarus and Italy were the biggest business partners of Russia.

According to the Russian Ministry of Economic Development, Russia’s total trade turnover has reached to $688 billion, indicating a 17.5 percent increase, as of the end of 2018.

Russia’s top five key trading partners of 2018 are: