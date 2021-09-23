Breaking News
China Demands Release of Afghanistan’s Reserves
Private Companies Can Withdraw Up To $25,000 From Their Bank Accounts A Month
Afghan Banks Running Low on Dollar Reserves
China Asks Members of Shanghai Cooperation Organization to Help Afghanistan
$12mn Cash Seized from Previous Government Officials Submitted to Afghanistan’s Central Bank
US Announces Additional $64 MILLION in Humanitarian Assistance for Afghanistan
The Chinese Foreign Minister said that given the situation of the Afghan people, economic sanctions against the country should be lifted as soon as possible and the monetary reserves of the Central Bank (Da Afghanistan Bank) should be generic cialis canadian released.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told the G20 summit that countries should not use the Central Bank of Afghanistan’s monetary reserves for political bargaining.
Reuters quoted the Chinese Foreign Minister as saying that the foreign exchange reserves of the Central viagra propecia buy online Bank of Afghanistan are the assets of the people of this country and should be used by the people of this country.
Wang Yi is referring to the freezing of nearly $ 10 billion in Da Afghanistan Bank https://wadsam.com/shop/viagra-online-order-usa/ reserves by the United States. These reserves were frozen after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.
