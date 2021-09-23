English | دری
China Demands Release of Afghanistan’s Reserves

in Afghan Business

The Chinese Foreign Minister said that given the situation of the Afghan people, economic sanctions against the country should be lifted as soon as possible and the monetary reserves of the Central Bank (Da Afghanistan Bank) should be generic cialis canadian released.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told the G20 summit that countries should not use the Central Bank of Afghanistan’s monetary reserves for political bargaining.

Reuters quoted the Chinese Foreign Minister as saying that the foreign exchange reserves of the Central viagra propecia buy online Bank of Afghanistan are the assets of the people of this country and should be used by the people of this country.

Wang Yi is referring to the freezing of nearly $ 10 billion in Da Afghanistan Bank https://wadsam.com/shop/viagra-online-order-usa/ reserves by the United States. These reserves were frozen after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.
