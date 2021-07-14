China Eyeing Afghanistan as US Prepares to Pack Up

in Afghan Business

As Afghanistan faces the deadline of September 11 for the final pullout of the few remaining US troops, Afghan authorities have reportedly become more deeply engaged with Chinese leaders to enhance trade cooperation and connectivity.

According to various media reports, China and Afghanistan are working toward a deal to invest in Afghanistan’s infrastructure through China’s international “Belt and Road Initiative”.

In an interview with Fox News, the author and former Trump deputy national adviser Kt McFarland shared insights about China ramping up its involvement in Afghanistan amid US withdrawal.

According to McFarland, China is going to go after Afghanistan’s rare earth metals for its tech industry by “cutting deails with the corrupt warlords to get access to it.” She further added that China wants to build a Eurasian global trading route. “They will have a land-based route called the Belt Road Initiative, and a maritime route through the South China sea. Afghanistan is key to the land-based route.”

“China wants to dominate the world not by military , but with technology, by trade war, and economic war,” said McFarland.

Is US withdrawal creating a vacuum for Chinese to grow its influence in Afghanistan by providing infrastructure loans for control over local resources?