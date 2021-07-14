English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

China Eyeing Afghanistan as US Prepares to Pack Up

in Afghan Business

China Eyeing Afghanistan as US Prepares to Pack Up
14 Jul, 2021 by
Print this article Font size -16+

As Afghanistan faces the deadline of September 11 for the final pullout of the few remaining US troops, Afghan authorities have reportedly become more deeply engaged with Chinese leaders to enhance trade cooperation and connectivity.

According to various media reports, China and Afghanistan are working toward a deal to invest in Afghanistan’s infrastructure through China’s international “Belt and Road Initiative”.

In an interview with Fox News, the author and former Trump deputy national adviser Kt McFarland shared insights about China  ramping up its involvement in Afghanistan amid US withdrawal.

According to McFarland, China is going to go after Afghanistan’s rare earth metals for its tech industry by “cutting deails with the corrupt warlords to get access to it.” She further added that China wants to build a Eurasian global trading route. “They will have a land-based route called the Belt Road Initiative, and a maritime route through the South China sea. Afghanistan is key to the land-based route.”

“China wants to dominate the world not by military , but with technology, by trade war, and economic war,” said McFarland.

Is US withdrawal creating a vacuum for Chinese to grow its influence in Afghanistan by providing infrastructure loans for control over local resources?  
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
China eyeing afghanistanChina's belt road initiativeChinese investment in AfghanistanUS troops leaving Afghanistan

Related Articles

Afghan Business 7 years ago Mediothek Afghanistan launches first election reporting network for 70 leading journalists

Mediothek Afghanistan launches first election reporting network for 70 leading journalists

Over the past two days, 70 leading journalists from Afghanistan’s main TV, press and radio outlets met in Kabul to

Afghan Business 6 years ago Afghanistan participates in DOMOTEX Hannover trade show

Afghanistan participates in DOMOTEX Hannover trade show

Afghanistan participated in DOMOTEX Hannover, one of the most professionally organized trade shows in Germany, dedicated exclusively to the architectural

Afghan Business 6 years ago “Our goal is to become a transit country,” says President Ghani

“Our goal is to become a transit country,” says President Ghani

President Ashraf Ghani envisions Afghanistan to be the transit corridor for connecting South Asia, East Asia and West Asia. Addressing

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading
cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china