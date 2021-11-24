Breaking News
China Interested in Investing in Herat's Saffron
United Nations Calls For Support for Afghanistan's Banking System
Jalalabad Airport Resumes Civilian Flights after 20 Years
Several Economic Cooperation Committees Established Between Afghanistan and Iran
Uzbekistan Begins Reconstruction Work on Balkh Airport
UN Begins Processing Salaries of Afghan Health Workers
Local officials in Herat say that during a visit by Chinese businessmen to the province, they called for investment in saffron.
Herat Governor’s media office said in a newsletter that Herat Governor Maulwi Noor Ahmad Islamjar met with a Chinese businessman and welcomed the country’s investment in the Herat saffron market.
According to the newsletter, the head of a Chinese company during a trip to Herat, announced the support of saffron growers in promoting and packaging saffron.
The Chinese company has promised to cooperate to invest in Afghan saffron and introduce it to its markets.
Earlier, Chinese businessmen had expressed interest in investing in Kandahar province.
