in Afghan Business

China Provides $31mn Worth of Grain, Winter Supplies, & Medicines to Afghanistan
11 Sep, 2021 by
China’s foreign ministry says it plans to provide $31 million worth of grain, winter supplies, vaccines, and medicines to Afghanistan.

China’s foreign ministry says it welcomes the creation of a new interim government in Afghanistan by the Taliban.

According to the French newspaper, Wang Wenbin, a spokesman for the ministry, said in a news leak that the formation of a cabinet by the Taliban would help stabilize Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a meeting of foreign ministers of Afghanistan’s neighboring countries hosted by Pakistan that his country would provide $31 million worth of grain, winter supplies, vaccines and medicine to Afghanistan.

He told the meeting that China is providing three million doses of vaccine to the Afghan people and is ready to provide emergency supplies to Afghanistan.

Wang Yi called on the United States and its allies to provide more economic and humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. 

The Chinese Foreign Minister said that the countries that help Afghanistan must respect its sovereignty and independence.

reply.

This may take a second or two.
