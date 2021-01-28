Breaking News
China’s Economic Growth Projected at 7.9% in 2021
...
Pakistan Procures COVID-19 Vaccine from China
...
China to Build Over 600,000 5G Base Stations Next Year
...
China Builds The World’s Fastest Freight Train
...
WTO To Be Led By A Woman For The First Time In 25 Years
...
The Secret Behind Swiss Economic Success
...
China Remains World’s Largest Trading Nation Despite COVID Challenges
China’s foreign trade accounted for 12.8 percent of the world’s total during the first 10 months of 2020, rising from 11.9 percent in 2015 and hitting a historic high, said Ni Yuefeng, head of the General Administration of Customs (GAC).
The country has maintained its position as the world’s largest trading nation in goods during the past five years, with its imports and exports taking up a record-high share in the global market, the country’s customs regulator said Thursday.
The country’s total imports and exports rose 17.2 percent to reach 146.37 trillion yuan (about 22.57 trillion U.S. dollars) during the 13th Five-Year Plan period (2016-2020), Ni added.
China emerged from the global economic and trade challenges in 2020 as the world’s only major economy to have registered positive growth in foreign trade in goods, a GAC spokesperson said earlier this month.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Afghanistan Security & Stability Summit
CWI Summits, in partnership with the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce & Industries (ACCI), are proud to announce its inaugural Afghanistan
Afghanistan tanks up on eco-friendly fuel
In late 2014, two liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) vehicle conversion centers and gas stations opened in the Afghan capital of
New bridge linking three districts with the capital opens in Uruzgan province
A 45m long and 7m wide bridge has been built over a river in the Sarkhom area on the outskirts