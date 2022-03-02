China Seeking Ways To Access Afghanistan’s Lithium & Copper Mines

in Afghan Business

The US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) wrote in a recent report that Chinese companies are looking for a way to access Afghanistan’s lithium and copper mines.

“Chinese mining companies have been scouting opportunities to access Afghanistan’s lithium & copper deposits. Chinese mining industry representatives met with Taliban officials to discuss mining rights and research access to such minerals,” tweets SIGAR.

According to SIGAR, “Afghanistan’s lithium deposits could be among the largest in the world, rivaling those of Bolivia.”

Burhan Afghan, a spokesman for the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, said the ministry’s current policy is to protect Afghanistan’s mines.

Afghan also stated that purchase generic cialis China will start the copper extraction process in Afghanistan next spring.