English | canad ian pharmacy
News Categories  
Category

China Seeking Ways To Access Afghanistan’s Lithium & Copper Mines

in Afghan Business

China Seeking Ways To Access Afghanistan’s Lithium & Copper Mines
02 Mar, 2022 by
Print this article Font size -16+

The US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) wrote in a recent report that Chinese companies are looking for a way to access Afghanistan’s lithium and copper mines.

“Chinese mining companies have been scouting opportunities to access Afghanistan’s lithium & copper deposits. Chinese mining industry representatives met with Taliban officials to discuss mining rights and research access to such minerals,” tweets SIGAR.

According to SIGAR, “Afghanistan’s lithium deposits could be among the largest in the world, rivaling those of Bolivia.”

Burhan Afghan, a spokesman for the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, said the ministry’s current policy is to protect Afghanistan’s mines.

Afghan also stated that purchase generic cialis China will start the copper extraction process in Afghanistan next spring.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan lithium

Related Articles

Afghan Business 3 years ago Afghanistan Added to EU’s Dirty-Money Blacklist

Afghanistan Added to EU’s Dirty-Money Blacklist

Afghanistan is among the European Commission’s blacklist of nations that are considered a threat because of poor money laundering controls.

Afghan Business 10 years ago Russia Underscored to Continue its Support to Afghanistan

Russia Underscored to Continue its Support to Afghanistan

Russian State Duma Speaker Sergei Naryshkin in his meeting with the Head of Afghanistan’s Upper House, Fazl Aadi Muslimyar, emphasized

Afghan Business 5 years ago Wagah border open for Afghans: Pakistan’s Foreign Affairs Ministry

Wagah border open for Afghans: Pakistan’s Foreign Affairs Ministry

Pakistan’s Foreign Affairs Ministry has said Wagar border is open for Afghan traders as http://www.cnmeonline.com/new/shop/buy-cialis-pill/ part of the Afghan-Pak bilateral agreement.

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

cheap generic cialis uk reply.

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading
cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china