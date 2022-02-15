China Wants To Invest In Afghanistan’s Solar Power & Mining
The Chinese ambassador in Kabul met with the islamic Emirate’s Foreign Minister and announced that his country wants to invest in solar power and mining.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi wrote on his Twitter page that Maulvi Amir Khan Mottaqi had met with Chinese Ambassador to Kabul Wang Yu.
Balkhi further wrote that in this meeting, the expansion of political and trade relations between the two countries, China’s investment in solar power generation and mining and other issues were discussed.
During the meeting, the Foreign Minister called on China to accelerate work on the mines it has invested in and to work together to address the problems of Afghan students in China.
