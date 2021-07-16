China’s First Shipment to Afghanistan Through Hairatan Port Enters Afghanistan

in Afghan Business

The Afghan Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement on Wednesday that China’s shipment of goods arrived in Afghanistan from the Hairatan Port, a borden town and a port in the north of Balkh province.

The consignment included 513 containers of commercial goods from China, which arrived in the country via railroad for the first time during the current solar year.

The cargo was shipped from the Chinese city of Urumqi and imported by Afghan cargo via the railway.

Officials at the port say the shipment includes electrical appliances, toiletries, clothing for women, men and children, children’s toys and other commercial goods.

The port of Hairatan is one of the connecting points of the country with Central Asia , connecting Afghanistan with the Republic of Uzbekistan. According to the Afghan government, most of the country’s commercial goods currently enter Afghanistan through Uzbekistan and through the port of Hairatan.

Photo source: DW/H. Safi