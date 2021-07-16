English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

China’s First Shipment to Afghanistan Through Hairatan Port Enters Afghanistan

in Afghan Business

China’s First Shipment to Afghanistan Through Hairatan Port Enters Afghanistan
16 Jul, 2021 by
Print this article Font size -16+

The Afghan Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement on Wednesday that China’s shipment of goods arrived in Afghanistan from the Hairatan Port, a borden town and a port in the north of Balkh province.

The consignment included 513 containers of commercial goods from China, which arrived in the country via railroad for the first time during the current solar year.

The cargo was shipped from the Chinese city of Urumqi and imported by Afghan cargo via the railway.

Officials at the port say the shipment includes electrical appliances, toiletries, clothing for women, men and children, children’s toys and other commercial goods.

The port of Hairatan is one of the connecting points of the country with Central Asia , connecting Afghanistan with the Republic of Uzbekistan. According to the Afghan government, most of the country’s commercial goods currently enter Afghanistan through Uzbekistan and through the port of Hairatan.

Photo source: DW/H. Safi
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan-Uzbekistan tradeHairatan Port

Related Articles

Afghan Business 8 years ago The growth of the Afghan telecom sector in the past 12 years

The growth of the Afghan telecom sector in the past 12 years

About USD 2bn have been invested in the Afghan telecommunication sector since the establishment of the new Afghan government. “More

Afghan Business 7 years ago More security and privacy for Ghullam Sarwari Shahid Girls’ High School in Takhar

More security and privacy for Ghullam Sarwari Shahid Girls’ High School in Takhar

Construction work officially began for a new boundary wall at Ghullam Sarwari Shahid Girls’ High School in Baharak district in

Afghan Business 8 years ago Kazakhstan to invest in Afghanistan’s infrastructure

Kazakhstan to invest in Afghanistan’s infrastructure

Kazakhstan has expressed interest in investing in Afghanistan’s infrastructure in a bid to increase trade activity between the two countries.

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading
cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china