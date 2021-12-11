English | دری
Citrus Exhibition Held in Nangarhar

Afghan Business

11 Dec, 2021
The Nangarhar Department of Agriculture and Livestock announced that a one-day agricultural fair was held in the province that showcased about 45 varieties of citrus fruits produced in the province.

Abdul Sattar Mohammad, head of the Nangarhar Department of Agriculture and Livestock, said there were ten species of citrus that were suitable for cultivation in eastern Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock wrote on its Facebook page that the fruits were displayed yesterday at a one-day exhibition organized by the department.

The exhibition was held at the National Horticulture Center of the Nangarhar Department of Agriculture. The center has eight national collections of figs, dates, citrus, olives and other fruits, along with dozens of other types of fruits each have been studied.
