Construction of 10km Road Started in Ghor Province

Local officials in Ghor province announced that construction and asphalt work of a 10 km road worth 394 million AFN has started in this province.

Ghor Governor Noor Muhammad Kohnaward said the project will be completed within three months and added that the contract for construction of this road was signed with Omid Tabesh Construction Company.

He further added that construction of another 10km road is also in progress in Ghor-Herat highway that will be completed in the near future.

