Construction Of 2nd Part of Farah-Abu Nasr Farahi Port Road Begins

Officials in Farah province say work has resumed on the construction of second phase of the road between the provincial capital of Farah and the port of Abu Nasr Farahi in the province.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Abdul Samad Farooq, Farah’s deputy governor, said the road is 120km long, 60km of which will be built with Iranian funding.

The deputy governor of Farah told the media at the ceremony that the construction of the road that connects the center of Farah province with the commercial port of Abu Nasr Farahi resumed after a short stop.

The construction of this road started in 2007 and at that time only 60 km of it was built, and due to security problems, the construction of another 60 km was stopped.