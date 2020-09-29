Construction of a 1.5-kilometre Flood Protection Wall Along Balkh River Kicks Off

in Afghan Business

The Governor of Balkh and the Deputy Minister of Rural Rehabilitation and Development together with Provincial Government Officials laid the foundation stone for constructing a 1.5-kilometre flood protection wall along the Balkh River in Sholgara District.

More than 24,000 residents of five villages will benefit directly from this improved flood protection wall.

The Afghan-German Cooperation’s Regional Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) finances the project at a total cost of about AFN 118 million. The Provincial Department of Rural Rehabilitation and Development (DRRD) will supervise the construction works with the technical support from RIDF.

Currently, the villages of Sare-e Mang, Abdul Rahimzai Bala, Abdul Rahimzai Payan, Baghi Palwan and Borgi, situated along a valley in Sholgara District, are prone to heavy floods that cause severe damage to agricultural land, gardens and houses. The locally made protection wall that was in place until now was destroyed in recent flooding. The new flood protection wall will be built to last with compacted dyke, a gabion blanket and gabion spurs. It will protect residential houses, gardens, public buildings, and business areas, such as schools, small markets, shops, health clinics and agricultural land from future erosion and flooding.

The project will promote socio-economic development in the area, improve the living conditions of the local population, and will create local job opportunities.

The construction works will last about 22 months. The project will be monitored by DRRD and RIDF to supervise and ensure the quality of the construction.

Mirajuddin Shams, the Admin and Finance Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development said: “It is better to award the projects to local construction companies. They need to apply for the projects and be competitive, abiding by our procurement rules.”

Since the project identification and proposal stage, RIDF has conducted on-the-job training, coaching and workshops for engineers and managers working with DRRD. These activities aim at improving the department’s capacities for identifying, managing, implementing and maintaining similar projects independently in the future.