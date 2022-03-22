Construction Of A $2-Million Steel Plant In Kandahar

English | دری
An Afghan businessman has started the construction of a steel plant in Kandahar with an initial investment of USD 2 million.

Shamsullah Atta, the founder of the factory, says that the construction work of this factory will be completed in 15 months, and 99 people will be provided with work.

The factory has a production capacity of five to seven tons of concrete steel stakes per hour.

Construction of the factory in Kandahar’s industrial parks begins as hundreds of factories have recently closed due to shortage of electricity.
