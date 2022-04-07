Breaking News
Construction Of A $50 Million Pharmaceutical Factory Begins in Kandahar
New Zealand to Fund $2 million Agricultural Project in Afghanistan
International Donors Commit $2.4billion To Keep Afghanistan From Humanitarian Collapse
Construction Of Termez-Kabul-Peshawar Railway Project Begins
Qosh Tipeh, Afghanistan’s Largest Irrigation Canal, Officially Inaugurated
Herat Sends This Year’s First $ 5-Million Shipment to Europe
Kandahar Chamber of Commerce and Investment announced that a large pharmaceutical factory worth $ 50 million will be built in the province.
Kandahar Chamber of Commerce and Investment said in a newsletter that a section of the factory with eight hundred employees has the capacity to make two million price of levitra at walmart tablets, one million capsules, and one hundred thousand bottles of syrup in 24 hours.
According to the newsletter of this Chamber, the construction of this factory will start in the near http://www.cnmeonline.com/new/shop/viagra-canadian-scam/ future with the cooperation of a joint stock company and 71 investors.
Kandahar Chamber of Commerce and Investment added that the construction of this factory will also provide job opportunities for thousands of people.
Wadsam
