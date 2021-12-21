Construction of Kajaki Dam in Helmand 92% Completed

in Afghan Business

Officials Helmand province say that the construction of the first phase of the Kajaki dam has been completed by 92 percent.

Afghan National Radio and Television reports that Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi spoke with Turkish businessmen and investors about the construction of the dam.

The Turkish company in charge of the reconstruction of this dam has said that the construction work of this project is being completed, and after its completion it will produce 33 MW of electricity.

The first phase of the Kajaki dam project includes a new power plant and the installation of turbines, which is 92 percent complete and will produce 33 megawatts of electricity in next March.

It is worth mentioning that after April, three small turbines in this section will have the capacity to generate 100 megawatts of electricity.