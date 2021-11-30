English | دری
Construction of Pashdan Dam To Resume Soon

Afghan Business

Construction of Pashdan Dam To Resume Soon
30 Nov, 2021
Local officials in Herat province say construction work on the Pashdan Dam in the province will resume in the near future.

During a visit to Herat province, the Minister of Energy and Water of the Islamic Emirate, Abdul Latif Mansour, stated that the construction of the Pashdan Dam would resume soon.

The Herat provincial press office said in a press release that the dam was one of Afghanistan’s major economic projects, completing the irrigation of hundreds of acres of agricultural land, and a positive step towards water management.

According to the authorities, the construction of this dam has been completed by about 80%.
