Construction of Sardeh Dam Started in Ghazni Province

in Afghan Business

The Afghan Ministry of Energy and Water announced https://wadsam.com/shop/viagra-pfizer/ that work had begun on the construction of the Sardeh Dam in Ghazni province.

The construction cialis soft tablets of this dam was first started in 1967.

The head of the ministry, Abdul Latif Mansour, wrote on his Twitter page that with the arrival of Amazing product. One of the most affective products I have tried on the market. Levitra prescription on line: when you order drugs online from our shop you can be assured that you’re ordering the very best brand and generic medication from Canada. the Islamic Emirate, the project, funded by the World Food Program, was surveyed by the Ghazni Maritime Subdivision.

The head of the Ministry of Energy and Water also wrote that the practical work of this project in the field of cleaning canals, reconstruction of siphons, construction of a pond for irrigation of trees and planting and their implementation is underway.

According to the information of this ministry, the Sardeh dam project is the second major project that was established in 1346; This dam has two canals that have the capacity to irrigate 76,000 acres of land.