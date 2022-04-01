English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Construction Of Termez-Kabul-Peshawar Railway Project Begins

in Afghan Business

Construction Of Termez-Kabul-Peshawar Railway Project Begins
01 Apr, 2022 by
Print this article Font size -16+

Uzbek officials say work has begun on a railway project that will connect Uzbekistan to Pakistan via Afghanistan.

The Uzbek railway to Afghanistan and Pakistan is the shortest route connecting Central Asia via Karachi and the ports of Gwadar and Qasim, said Mohammad Ehsan, the project’s investment manager, at a joint tripartite meeting on the project in Termez.

The Uzbek-Afghanistan-Pakistan railway project costs nearly $5 billion. This project extends through the Termez to Mazar-e-Sharif, then to Kabul and finally to Peshawar city.

About two months ago, a tripartite agreement was reached in Tashkent between Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan to launch the project.

The Termez-Mazar-e-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar project roadmap was signed by the previous government of Afghanistan in Tashkent in 2020 with the presence of representatives of Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and Pakistan.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Termez-Kabul-Peshawar

Related Articles

Afghan Business 8 years ago Afghan Finance Ministry signs USD 220mn contract with ADB on road projects

Afghan Finance Ministry signs USD 220mn contract with ADB on road projects

A contract worth USD 220mn was signed between the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Afghan Finance Ministry on the development

Afghan Business 10 years ago Uzbekistan not paying commission

Uzbekistan not paying commission

Trade revenues from Hairatan port have increased by 22% from last year’s revenues. According to Mr. Rahim Sadiqi, the director

Afghan Business 5 years ago Afghanistan Business Summit launches to present a stronger, ethical face of private sector

Afghanistan Business Summit launches to present a stronger, ethical face of private sector

A mega gathering of Afghanistan’s elite private sector firms, namely Afghanistan Business Summit,  was launched on August 1 to showcase

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading
cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china