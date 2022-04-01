Construction Of Termez-Kabul-Peshawar Railway Project Begins

in Afghan Business

Uzbek officials say work has begun on a railway project that will connect Uzbekistan to Pakistan via Afghanistan.

The Uzbek railway to Afghanistan and Pakistan is the shortest route connecting Central Asia via Karachi and the ports of Gwadar and Qasim, said Mohammad Ehsan, the project’s investment manager, at a joint tripartite meeting on the project in Termez.

The Uzbek-Afghanistan-Pakistan railway project costs nearly $5 billion. This project extends through the Termez to Mazar-e-Sharif, then to Kabul and finally to Peshawar city.

About two months ago, a tripartite agreement was reached in Tashkent between Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan to launch the project.

The Termez-Mazar-e-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar project roadmap was signed by the previous government of Afghanistan in Tashkent in 2020 with the presence of representatives of Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and Pakistan.