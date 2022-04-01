Breaking News
International Donors Commit $2.4billion To Keep Afghanistan From Humanitarian Collapse
...
Construction Of Termez-Kabul-Peshawar Railway Project Begins
...
Qosh Tipeh, Afghanistan’s Largest Irrigation Canal, Officially Inaugurated
...
Herat Sends This Year’s First $ 5-Million Shipment to Europe
...
Taliban Call On China To Include Afghanistan In Belt And Road Initiative
...
Construction Of A $2-Million Steel Plant In Kandahar
...
Construction Of Termez-Kabul-Peshawar Railway Project Begins
Uzbek officials say work has begun on a railway project that will connect Uzbekistan to Pakistan via Afghanistan.
The Uzbek railway to Afghanistan and Pakistan is the shortest route connecting Central Asia via Karachi and the ports of Gwadar and Qasim, said Mohammad Ehsan, the project’s investment manager, at a joint tripartite meeting on the project in Termez.
The Uzbek-Afghanistan-Pakistan railway project costs nearly $5 billion. This project extends through the Termez to Mazar-e-Sharif, then to Kabul and finally to Peshawar city.
About two months ago, a tripartite agreement was reached in Tashkent between Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan to launch the project.
The Termez-Mazar-e-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar project roadmap was signed by the previous government of Afghanistan in Tashkent in 2020 with the presence of representatives of Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and Pakistan.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Afghan Finance Ministry signs USD 220mn contract with ADB on road projects
A contract worth USD 220mn was signed between the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Afghan Finance Ministry on the development
Uzbekistan not paying commission
Trade revenues from Hairatan port have increased by 22% from last year’s revenues. According to Mr. Rahim Sadiqi, the director
Afghanistan Business Summit launches to present a stronger, ethical face of private sector
A mega gathering of Afghanistan’s elite private sector firms, namely Afghanistan Business Summit, was launched on August 1 to showcase