Construction of the Uzbek-Afghan Railway to Begin Soon

in Afghan Business

A spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that construction of the Uzbek-Afghan railway would begin next spring.

Abdul Qahar Balkhi wrote on his Twitter page that the Uzbek foreign minister had met with the acting foreign minister of the Islamic Emirate in Islamabad to begin construction of a railway between the two countries next spring.

Balkhi also wrote that during the meeting, Uzbek Foreign Minister Mahkumov Ilham Rustamovich said that he was training Afghans in the field of railways and stressed the importance of comprehensive economic cooperation with Afghanistan.

It is worth mentioning that Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, and Pakistan had agreed on a railway map between the three countries in 1399.