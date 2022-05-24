Breaking News
Contract For Management Of Afghan Airports Signed With A UAE Firm
Afghan Companies Participate in Pakistan 2022 International Exhibition
Taliban Bans Export of Wheat
Afghanistan’s Mining Revenue Reaches 10bn Afghanis
Kotal e Takht Industrial Park Inaugurated in Maidan Wardak
India Extends Special Pest Control Exemption for Afghan Agricultural Products
A contract for the regulation and management of four Afghan airports has been signed with GAAC Solutions, an Abu Dhabi-based firm.
The agreement was signed on Tuesday in the presence of Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister, Mullah Khairullah Khairkhah, Acting Minister of Information and Culture, Hamidullah Akhundzadeh, Acting Minister of Transport and Aviation, and Razzaq Aslam, CEO of GAAC Solutions.
Under the agreement, GAAC Solutions is responsible for regulating and managing the international airports of Kabul, Herat, Kandahar and Mazar-e-Sharif.
Wadsam
