in Afghan Business

Cotton Production Up By 21% In Afghanistan
04 Jan, 2020 by
According to figures from the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Irrigation (MAIL), cotton production has increased by 21% across 17 provinces of Afghanistan. 

The cotton production has reached to 73,119 tons this year compared to last year’s figure of 57,450 tons. 

Balkh (35,100 tons), Helmand (15,910 tons) and Kunduz (7,400 tons) were the leading producers of cotton this year. 

The significant increase in cotton production is attributed to timely rainfalls, better weather, advisory and technical services from the government. 
