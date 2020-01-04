Breaking News
Cotton Production Up By 21% In Afghanistan
A New Airport To Be Built In Nangarhar
3 Afghan Women Among Forbes List Of 30 under 30 Asia 2019
American University of Afghanistan Could Shut Down Next Year Due to Funding Cuts
Republic of Korea Contributes $1mn To Improve Food Security Through Soy Production in Afghanistan
Afghan Gov’t Fines Presidential Candidates With Less Than 10% of Votes
According to figures from the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Irrigation (MAIL), cotton production has increased by 21% across 17 provinces of Afghanistan.
The cotton production has reached to 73,119 tons this year compared to last year’s figure of 57,450 tons.
Balkh (35,100 tons), Helmand (15,910 tons) and Kunduz (7,400 tons) were the leading producers of cotton this year.
The significant increase in cotton production is attributed to timely rainfalls, better weather, advisory and technical services from the government.
Wadsam
