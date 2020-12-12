English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

COVID-19 Pandemic Inflicts $100mn on Afghan Aviation Sector

in Afghan Business

COVID-19 Pandemic Inflicts $100mn on Afghan Aviation Sector
12 Dec, 2020 by
Print this article Font size -16+

The Afghan Civil Aviation Authority (ACAA) has reported that the aviation sector has suffered an estimated USD 100 million loss due to the global pandemic that imposed border closures and restrictions.

Meanwhile, CAA head Mohammad Qasim Wafaizada assured that several plans would be carried out to ensure protection of the aviation sector and to improve the infrastructure at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.

He added that despite a loss of USD 40mn in the income of Kam Air and Ariana Afghan airlines, none of the airlines are facing bankruptcy.

He further added that the CAA has suffered a USD 60mn loss.

Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan arilines

Related Articles

Afghan Business 7 years ago Handover ceremonies of equipment for schools in Badakhshan, Balkh and Takhar

Handover ceremonies of equipment for schools in Badakhshan, Balkh and Takhar

On July 27th, 2013, officials of the Provincial Council, the Governor’s Office, the Provincial Education Department of the Afghan Ministry

Afghan Business 6 years ago Afghanistan’s Account System

Afghanistan’s Account System

The current accounting framework of the Government of Afghanistan uses the Cash basis of Accounting, where expenses against budget appropriation

Afghan Business 3 years ago National Procurement Commission approves 10 contracts

National Procurement Commission approves 10 contracts

Chaired by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, the National Procurement Commission (NPC) approved ten contracts worth 1.3bn Afghanis in their meeting

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading
cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys wholesale nba jerseys discount nba jerseys cheap nba jerseys wholesale nba jerseys discont nba jerseys