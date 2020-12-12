Breaking News
COVID-19 Pandemic Inflicts $100mn on Afghan Aviation Sector
The Afghan Civil Aviation Authority (ACAA) has reported that the aviation sector has suffered an estimated USD 100 million loss due to the global pandemic that imposed border closures and restrictions.
Meanwhile, CAA head Mohammad Qasim Wafaizada assured that several plans would be carried out to ensure protection of the aviation sector and to improve the infrastructure at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.
He added that despite a loss of USD 40mn in the income of Kam Air and Ariana Afghan airlines, none of the airlines are facing bankruptcy.
He further added that the CAA has suffered a USD 60mn loss.
Wadsam
