Czech Republic Contributes 295 million AFN to Afghanistan

in Afghan Business

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic announced that their government has approved 75 million kronor equivalent to 295 million Afghanis in humanitarian aid to the people of Afghanistan.

The Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that the money will be used in cooperation with the European Union and the United Nations for healthcare, assistance to women and children and the management of refugees in Afghanistan’s neighboring countries.

The Afghan embassy in the Czech Republic also wrote on its official Facebook page that this amount is equivalent to 3.5 million US dollars or 295 million Afghanis.

The ministry said in a statement that it would provide 20 million in programs of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) focusing on stabilizing and supporting internally displaced persons in Afghanistan and Afghan refugees in Iran, Pakistan and Central Asia.

The statement further adds that 15 million is considered to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and 10 million to the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) project to stabilize and support the livelihoods of vulnerable people in Afghanistan.