The Afghan Ministry of Finance announced that with the Taliban continuing to control the country’s customs, the daily customs revenue has been reduced from 246 million Afghanis to 105 million Afghanis.

According to the ministry, customs revenues have dropped dramatically and, on average, more than 57% of the country’s customs revenues have fallen daily.

Statistics from the Ministry of Finance show that the ministry’s revenue, which was 7.4 billion afghanis in June, fell to 4.5 billion afghanis in the month of July, and it’s expected to reduce to about three billion afghanis in July.

With the government’s declining national revenues, the Afghan government has already halted development projects and even laid off thousands of employees.

The Ministry of Finance says that in just 17 days of Assad, it has collected only 1.8 billion Afghanis in customs.