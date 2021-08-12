English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Daily Customs Revenue Reduced to 105mn Afghanis

in Afghan Business

Daily Customs Revenue Reduced to 105mn Afghanis
12 Aug, 2021 by
Print this article Font size -16+

The Afghan Ministry of Finance announced that with the Taliban continuing to control the country’s customs, the daily customs revenue has been reduced from 246 million Afghanis to 105 million Afghanis.

According to the ministry, customs revenues have dropped dramatically and, on average, more than 57% of the country’s customs revenues have fallen daily.

Statistics from the Ministry of Finance show that the ministry’s revenue, which was 7.4 billion afghanis in June, fell to 4.5 billion afghanis in the month of July, and it’s expected to reduce to about three billion afghanis in July.

With the government’s declining national revenues, the Afghan government has already halted development projects and even laid off thousands of employees.

The Ministry of Finance says that in just 17 days of Assad, it has collected only 1.8 billion Afghanis in customs.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan customsAfghanistan Taliban

Related Articles

Afghan Business 8 years ago India to establish institute of mines in Afghanistan

India to establish institute of mines in Afghanistan

India’s Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had pledged to establish mining institute in Afghanistan. A contract to that effect was signed

Afghan Business 9 years ago Wardak to see four development projects

Wardak to see four development projects

Work on four development projects-a polyclinic, a central statistics department, provincial secretariat and a recreational park- was launched in central

Afghan Business 8 years ago Aid donors evaluate Afghanistan’s progress on commitments

Aid donors evaluate Afghanistan’s progress on commitments

A follow up conference on the promises the Karzai administration made at the Tokyo Conference on July 8, 2012 begins

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading
cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china