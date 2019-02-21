Breaking News
E-Governance Center in Afghanistan—A step Toward Combating Corruption
Today’s Exchange Rates in Kabul Market
Japan Contributes $13mn To Help Drought Victims
Afghanistan Signs Contracts Worth $12mn At GulfFood Expo
Afghan Exports on Display at World’s Largest Food Fair–GulFood 2019
Afghanistan’s First Convoy of Goods Arrive in Herat Via Lapis Lazuli
For the first time Afghanistan will try e-governance services that can ease many governmental services to people.
This center will handle many services, including the delivery of ID cards, driving license, work license, passport and certificates.
It’s a major step toward combating corruption, which is a prevalent issue in the country.
“The center will help overcome issues that people face in the traffic system, health, education, voting, and passport. All these issues are tackled with the help of their identity cards,” Communications and Information Technology Minister Shahzad Aryubi.
Furthermore, the center will help save people’s time by easing the process and cutting down the bureaucracy.
E-governance is the integration of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in all the processes, with the aim of enhancing government ability to address the needs of the general public.
Wadsam
