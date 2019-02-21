English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

E-Governance Center in Afghanistan—A step Toward Combating Corruption

in Afghan Business

E-Governance Center in Afghanistan—A step Toward Combating Corruption
21 Feb, 2019 by
Print this article Font size -16+

For the first time Afghanistan will try e-governance services that can ease many governmental services to people. 

This center will handle many services, including the delivery of ID cards, driving license, work license, passport and certificates. 

It’s a major step toward combating corruption, which is a prevalent issue in the country. 

“The center will help overcome issues that people face in the  traffic system, health, education, voting, and passport.  All these issues are tackled with the help of their identity cards,” Communications and Information Technology Minister Shahzad Aryubi.   

Furthermore, the center will help save people’s time by easing the process and cutting down the bureaucracy. 

E-governance is the integration of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in all the processes, with the aim of enhancing government ability to address the needs of the general public.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam

Related Articles

Afghan Business 6 years ago Afghan Higher Education Ministry works on the development of Paktia University

Afghan Higher Education Ministry works on the development of Paktia University

Higher Education Minister Obaidullah Obaid inaugurated newly-constructed buildings for a conference hall, a cafeteria, a library, a new girls’ hostel

Afghan Business 4 years ago Afghanistan, Pakistan to address trade and transit issues

Afghanistan, Pakistan to address trade and transit issues

Representatives from the Afghan government and Afghan private sector will be heading to Pakistan to address trade and transit issues

Afghan Business 4 years ago Afghanistan, UAE ink strategic partnership charter

Afghanistan, UAE ink strategic partnership charter

Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates signed the strategic partnership charter on Wednesday at a ceremony attended by Sheikh Mohammed

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading