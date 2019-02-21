E-Governance Center in Afghanistan—A step Toward Combating Corruption

in Afghan Business

For the first time Afghanistan will try e-governance services that can ease many governmental services to people.

This center will handle many services, including the delivery of ID cards, driving license, work license, passport and certificates.

It’s a major step toward combating corruption, which is a prevalent issue in the country.

“The center will help overcome issues that people face in the traffic system, health, education, voting, and passport. All these issues are tackled with the help of their identity cards,” Communications and Information Technology Minister Shahzad Aryubi.

Furthermore, the center will help save people’s time by easing the process and cutting down the bureaucracy.

E-governance is the integration of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in all the processes, with the aim of enhancing government ability to address the needs of the general public.

