Economic Cooperation around Afghanistan; Cooperation or Competition between Stakeholders

Economic Cooperation around Afghanistan; Cooperation or Competition between Stakeholders
11 Jan, 2021 by
This research paper is authored by Sayed Mahdi Munadi.

Abstract
Two important corridors from Central and South Asia, Belt and Road Initiatives (BRI) and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) pass from two sides of Afghanistan’s borders. In the north, Afghanistan received the ﬁrst train from China at Hairatan on 07 September 2016; however, the train did not pass through the main route of BRI. In South Asia, we see further developments in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and changing its original route to Punjab. It seems Pakistan shows its reluctance to give connections to Afghanistan. There are several other economic initiatives such as Chabahar port, Turkey, and Kazakhs-tan Rail Road proposal, New American Silk Road. New American Silk Road with Chabahar and Lapis Lazuli corridors in Central Asia. With this understanding, there are more than three economic initiatives pass Central Asia as each of them has its own beneﬁts for the region. However, these economic initiatives followed by different political will; concerns raised about changing these initiatives from a geo-economic mean to geo-political issue for the stakeholders. Stakeholders have not negotiated with each other; rather they have talked with states along their economic initiatives. Additionally, radicalism, terrorism, and separatism in this region have been the important source of competition. Appraisal of regional economic initiatives’ opportunities and challenges, and looking for the ways forwarded that facilitate cooperation between stakeholders; thus, it is an important issue to discuss.

About the author:


Sayed Mahdi Munadi holds a BA and MA in Political Science and International Relations from Kabul University, and as researcher joined the Center for Strategic Studies, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Afghanistan in 2013. He was responsible for regional cooperation and integration in South and Central Asia studies. Furthermore, he is a research fellow of Fudan University, China Institute of International Studies. He is author and translator of three books, and Articles focus on Terrorism, Afghanistan’s regional integration: – Wrote a book titled “Afghanistan and Terrorism, International Law and Security Aspect.”(Persian Language) – Edited and translated a book titled “Islamic networks” Pakistan, Central Asia, and Afghanistan.”(Persian) – Translated a book titled ‘Towards a More Cooperative South Asia.”(from English to Persian) Besides, he has presented at various national and international conferences and contributed to related publications. He was a university lecturer currently teaching Terrorism, Modules on Principles of International Relations at several private Afghan universities in Kabul during 2013-2017, and Currently working as an Afghanistan Diplomat at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in Beijing.

