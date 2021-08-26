Ehtesab App Helps Kabul Residents Avoid Danger

in Afghan Business

Ehtesab app, developed by an Afghan woman is getting traction in Kabul where thousands of people are trying to escape from the draconian rule of the Taliban.

The app provides real-time updates on emergencies and road safeties to users. It’s currently only available on Android phones.

The 26-year old Sara Wahedi launched the app in March of 2020. The usage of the spiked during the Taliban’s resurgence as more and more Afghans and even internationals, who are helping with evacuation of staff, are relying on this app for information on the safety at checkpoints and on the roads.

In order to avoid Taliban’s attention, the app avoids directly referncing the Taliban in its security alerts.

The app resembles the American public safety app called Citizen, from which Wahedi got the inspiration to launch a similar one in Afghanistan.

More and more Afghans are learning about this app through the word of mouth. There are fears that the Taliban might remove the app from people’s phone once they start searching people’s phones.