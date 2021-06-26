Entrepreneur of the Month: Bakhtawar Mahdawi

Breaking News
A woman in Bamyan province has set up an amusement park called Shamama, which has a green space, a restaurant, and a guest house, at a cost of six million Afghanis.
Bakhtawar Mahdawi, the owner of the amusement park, says she built the park with an investment of six million Afghanis and provided jobs for about 10 people, most of whom are women.
Mahdawi said that she is trying to be prosperous by investing in the development of the country in order to serve not only her children but also others.
A mother of four, Mahdawi says she built the park with the financial support of her husband and some of her friends.
Officials at Shamameh Amusement Park say the park has about 200 customers daily.
Photo Credit: Radio Azadi
