English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

EU Assistance of € 25 million to Prevent Famine in Afghanistan

in Afghan Business

EU Assistance of € 25 million to Prevent Famine in Afghanistan
07 Jul, 2021 by
Print this article Font size -16+

The European Union (EU) announced that the European Commission has set aside € 25 million in additional humanitarian aid to prevent a famine in Afghanistan.

EU Commissioner for Budget and Human Resources Blaise Oviari told a news conference in Brussels that the European Commission had allocated € 25 million in additional humanitarian aid to fight famine in Afghanistan.

He added that drought in the country has caused a food crisis for about 11 million people, which has added to the food emergency situation of more than three million people there.

Meanwhile, the Afghan government has taken special measures to combat the drought. The Presidential Palace newsletter quotes President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani as saying that aid and services should be provided in a balanced way to all displaced persons and victims of natural disasters.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
European Union aid to Afghanistan

Related Articles

Afghan Business 6 years ago MUDA’s second 100-day plan focuses on housing plans for the provinces

MUDA’s second 100-day plan focuses on housing plans for the provinces

Urban Development Affairs and Housing Minister Sayed Mansoor Sadat Naderi presented his second 100-day Action Plan to public in a

Afghan Business 9 years ago Exports of Afghan dried fruits have declined

Exports of Afghan dried fruits have declined

According to the Afghan Raisins, Fruits and Vegetables Export Promotion Agency, exports of Afghan dried fruits have decreased by 200

Afghan Business 9 years ago Afghanistan’s New Policy for National Trade to be initiated

Afghanistan’s New Policy for National Trade to be initiated

Ministry of Commerce and Industries has initiated a new policy in order to meet the challenges in the old national

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading
cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china