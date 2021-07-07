EU Assistance of € 25 million to Prevent Famine in Afghanistan

in Afghan Business

The European Union (EU) announced that the European Commission has set aside € 25 million in additional humanitarian aid to prevent a famine in Afghanistan.

EU Commissioner for Budget and Human Resources Blaise Oviari told a news conference in Brussels that the European Commission had allocated € 25 million in additional humanitarian aid to fight famine in Afghanistan.

He added that drought in the country has caused a food crisis for about 11 million people, which has added to the food emergency situation of more than three million people there.

Meanwhile, the Afghan government has taken special measures to combat the drought. The Presidential Palace newsletter quotes President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani as saying that aid and services should be provided in a balanced way to all displaced persons and victims of natural disasters.