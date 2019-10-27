EU Contributes to WFP to Help Drought Victims in Badghis
The World Food Program (WFP) welcomes a new humanitarian contribution of
€898,200 from the European Union to help Afghan families hit hard by last year’s drought rebuild
their lives.
The contribution will allow WFP to assist 2,000 families in Afghanistan’s western province of
Badghis – the epicenter of the worst drought in a decade – with monthly cash transfers
distributed over a year. The latest contribution brings the EU’s humanitarian funding for WFP’s
operations in Afghanistan to US$1.4 million in 2019.
“Badghis is one of the worst drought-hit provinces and the aftershocks are still clearly visible,”
said Christos Stylianides, EU Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management.
“Without further assistance, the most vulnerable families will not be able to restore their
livelihoods and farms. This assistance will help them rebuild their lives.”
Following the drought, WFP started providing families facing food shortages with regular cash
transfers which served as a shock-responsive social safety net scheme – a typical component of
social protection systems, which consists of predictable and reliable transfers of food, cash or
vouchers to vulnerable groups.
“This approach helped us bridge our humanitarian response with longer-term development
solutions, moving away from simply addressing emergencies to building resilience,” said Zlatan
Milisic, WFP Country Director and Representative in Afghanistan. “Cash assistance has allowed us
to proactively support vulnerable families to make sure they won’t become severely food
insecure.
The EU-funded cash transfers will be
delivered through SCOPE, WFP’s digital beneficiary
management platform. Thanks to this convenient solution, beneficiaries receive their monthly
allowance via local mobile network operators.
WFP’s drought response from July 2018 to June 2019 included food and cash assistance to more
than 500,000 people in Badghis alone, reaching 70 percent of the province’s population. With
support from donors like the EU, WFP assisted 3 million people in 22 out of 34 affected provinces
across Afghanistan.
