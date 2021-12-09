English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

EU Delivers 150 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan

in Afghan Business

EU Delivers 150 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan
09 Dec, 2021 by
Print this article Font size -16+

This week a total of 5 EU Humanitarian Air Bridge flights are delivering 150 metric tonnes of life-saving medical cargo to Afghans affected by the dire humanitarian situation in the country.

In addition, the EU co-funded via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism—a repatriation flight operated by France to assist more than 300 people to leave Afghanistan last weekend, including French, Dutch and Afghan citizens.

The cargo consists of medical equipment provided by Action Against Hunger, Care International, Emergency, the German Red Cross, Medair, Premiere Urgence, Save the Children, UNICEF and the World Health Organization.

It comes on top of earlier EU-funded flights this year that delivered over 130 metric tonnes of life-saving surgical equipment and medical supplies. EU Humanitarian Aid and Civil Protection operations are closely interlinked in providing vital assistance to Europeans and people who find themselves in crises worldwide.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan humanitarian crisis

Related Articles

Afghan Business 6 years ago 36 infrastructure projects completed in Kapisa

36 infrastructure projects completed in Kapisa

The National Solidarity Program (NSP) of the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development (MRRD) has completed 36 infrastructure projects in

Afghan Business 8 years ago Afghanistan holds its first ever ICT conference & exhibition

Afghanistan holds its first ever ICT conference & exhibition

Afghanistan’s first ever Information and Communications Technologies (ICT) conference and exhibition is going to be held on 24th-26th of this

Afghan Business 9 years ago ERC members ready to assist with winter challenges

ERC members ready to assist with winter challenges

Members of the Emergency Response Committee (ERC) were summoned by the Wolesi Jirga to present their preparations for the winter

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading
cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china