EU Delivers 150 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan

This week a total of 5 EU Humanitarian Air Bridge flights are delivering 150 metric tonnes of life-saving medical cargo to Afghans affected by the dire humanitarian situation in the country.

In addition, the EU co-funded via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism—a repatriation flight operated by France to assist more than 300 people to leave Afghanistan last weekend, including French, Dutch and Afghan citizens.

The cargo consists of medical equipment provided by Action Against Hunger, Care International, Emergency, the German Red Cross, Medair, Premiere Urgence, Save the Children, UNICEF and the World Health Organization.

It comes on top of earlier EU-funded flights this year that delivered over 130 metric tonnes of life-saving surgical equipment and medical supplies. EU Humanitarian Aid and Civil Protection operations are closely interlinked in providing vital assistance to Europeans and people who find themselves in crises worldwide.