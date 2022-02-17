EU To Provide $11mn For Afghanistan’s Education Sector
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan announced that the representatives of the European Union have committed to providing $ 11 million in aid for Afghanistan’s education sector.
The meeting took place between EU representatives and Foreign Ministry officials led by Acting Minister Maulvi Amir Khan Mottaqi in Doha, Qatar.
The two sides discussed the humanitarian situation, humanitarian aid, women’s rights, education and job creation, the ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.
An online meeting for a $ 4.4 billion aid package to Afghanistan is scheduled to take place in the coming days at the request of the United Kingdom.
Wadsam
Wadsam
